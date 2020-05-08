Dental undeterred through COVID-19

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sydney Raqueno, 17th Operations Medical Readiness Squadron, dental logistics NCO in charge, stands in a dental exam room and explains how the dental clinic evolves through the COVID-19 pandemic, at the Ross Clinic’s dental facility, on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 5, 2020. Raqueno wore a mask and maintained a social distance throughout the clinic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves) Note: this photo has been edited to blur a medical badge.

Date Taken: 08.05.2020 Date Posted: 08.06.2020 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US