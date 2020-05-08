Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dental undeterred through COVID-19 [Image 3 of 5]

    Dental undeterred through COVID-19

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sydney Raqueno, 17th Operations Medical Readiness Squadron, dental logistics NCO in charge, pulls down a plastic doorway barrier at the Ross Clinic’s dental facility, on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 5, 2020. Raqueno led a team of Airmen to install the COVID-19 prevention upgrade barriers and completed the task in one duty day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 11:25
    Photo ID: 6298288
    VIRIN: 200805-F-DX569-1029
    Resolution: 4802x3429
    Size: 12.06 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dental undeterred through COVID-19 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

