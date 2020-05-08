Dental undeterred through COVID-19

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sydney Raqueno, 17th Operations Medical Readiness Squadron, dental logistics NCO in charge, pulls down a plastic doorway barrier at the Ross Clinic’s dental facility, on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 5, 2020. Raqueno led a team of Airmen to install the COVID-19 prevention upgrade barriers and completed the task in one duty day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)

