200720-N-FA490-1750 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 20, 2020) A U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk, from the “Easyriders” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 transfers suspected contraband from the flightdeck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97). Halsey is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2020 Date Posted: 08.06.2020 11:25 Photo ID: 6298285 VIRIN: 200720-N-FA490-1750 Resolution: 7947x5301 Size: 1.43 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200720-N-FA490-1750 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.