    200720-N-FA490-1029 [Image 2 of 5]

    200720-N-FA490-1029

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.20.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Langholf 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    200720-N-FA490-1029 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 20, 2020) A U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) member, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), prepares to transport suspected contraband from Halsey to the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Bertholf (WMSL-750), July 20, 2020. Halsey and Bertholf are deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf/Released )

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200720-N-FA490-1029 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

