200720-N-FA490-1962 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 20, 2020) U.S. Coast Guard cutter Bertholf (WMSL-750) transits the Pacific Ocean, July 20, 2020. Bertholf is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2020 Date Posted: 08.06.2020 11:25 Photo ID: 6298283 VIRIN: 200720-N-FA490-1962 Resolution: 5417x3613 Size: 1.35 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200720-N-FA490-1962 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.