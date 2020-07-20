200720-N-FA490-1122 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 20, 2020) A U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk, from the “Easyriders” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 embarked aboard USS Halsey, transfers suspected contraband to U.S. Coast Guard cutter Bertholf (WMSL-750), July 20, 2020. Halsey and Bertholf are deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf/Released)

