A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing takes off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 5, 2020. The F-22 Raptor, a fifth generation fighter, was the first operational aircraft to combine supercruise, supermaneuverability, stealth, and sensor fusion in a single weapons platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2020 19:51
|Photo ID:
|6297847
|VIRIN:
|200805-F-HY271-0089
|Resolution:
|6492x4328
|Size:
|5.67 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Alaska F-22 Raptors take off from JBER [Image 7 of 7], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT