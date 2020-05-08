Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air operations over JBER [Image 1 of 7]

    Air operations over JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing takes off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 5, 2020. The F-22 Raptor, a fifth generation fighter, was the first operational aircraft to combine supercruise, supermaneuverability, stealth, and sensor fusion in a single weapons platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 19:51
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Alaska
    F-22 Raptor
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM

