Alaska F-22 Raptors take off from JBER

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing takes off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 5, 2020. The F-22 Raptor, a fifth generation fighter, was the first operational aircraft to combine supercruise, supermaneuverability, stealth, and sensor fusion in a single weapons platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

