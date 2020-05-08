A U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry assigned to the 962nd Airborne Air Control Squadron takes off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 5, 2020. The E-3 Sentry, also known as the Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS), is equipped with a rotating radar dome that provides air surveillance over land or water to identify and track friendly and enemy aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2020 19:51
|Photo ID:
|6297844
|VIRIN:
|200805-F-HY271-0006
|Resolution:
|3928x2614
|Size:
|4.58 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air operations over JBER [Image 7 of 7], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
