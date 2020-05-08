Air operations over JBER

A U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry assigned to the 962nd Airborne Air Control Squadron takes off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 5, 2020. The E-3 Sentry, also known as the Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS), is equipped with a rotating radar dome that provides air surveillance over land or water to identify and track friendly and enemy aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

