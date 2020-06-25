U.S. Army Maj. Mikael Magnuson, commander of Cyber Protection Team 171, discusses drill details with personnel in his unit, June 25, 2020, in Rocklin, California. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing practices Magnuson conducted the units first virtual inactive duty training from his home in Rocklin, California. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Sheldon)
Adjusting to COVID-19 comes naturally for Cal Guard's Cyber Protection Team 171
