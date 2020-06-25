U.S. Army Spec. Jon Reyes, a Host Analyst with the Cyber Protection Team 171, displays his office workspace from home June 25, 2020. Reyes participated in the units first virtual inactive duty training while residing in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2020 Date Posted: 08.05.2020 19:07 Photo ID: 6297805 VIRIN: 200625-Z-VC646-0020 Resolution: 2931x1962 Size: 2.3 MB Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Adjusting to COVID-19 comes naturally for Cal Guard’s Cyber Protection Team 171 [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.