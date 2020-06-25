U.S. Army Spec. Jon Reyes, a Host Analyst with the Cyber Protection Team 171, displays his office workspace from home June 25, 2020. Reyes participated in the units first virtual inactive duty training while residing in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2020 19:07
|Photo ID:
|6297805
|VIRIN:
|200625-Z-VC646-0020
|Resolution:
|2931x1962
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Adjusting to COVID-19 comes naturally for Cal Guard’s Cyber Protection Team 171 [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Adjusting to COVID-19 comes naturally for Cal Guard’s Cyber Protection Team 171
LEAVE A COMMENT