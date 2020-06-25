Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adjusting to COVID-19 comes naturally for Cal Guard’s Cyber Protection Team 171 [Image 1 of 9]

    Adjusting to COVID-19 comes naturally for Cal Guard’s Cyber Protection Team 171

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Sheldon 

    California National Guard   

    U.S. Army Maj. Mikael Magnuson, commander of Cyber Protection Team 171, discusses drill details with personnel in his unit, June 25, 2020, in Rocklin, California. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing practices Magnuson conducted the units first virtual inactive duty training from his home in Rocklin, California. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Sheldon)

