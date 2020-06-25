Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adjusting to COVID-19 comes naturally for Cal Guard's Cyber Protection Team 171

    Adjusting to COVID-19 comes naturally for Cal Guard’s Cyber Protection Team 171

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    California National Guard   

    U.S. Army Spec. James Villa, a Network Analyst with the Cyber Protection Team 171, displays his office workspace from home June 25, 2020. Villa participated in the units first virtual inactive duty training while residing in Camarillo, California. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 19:07
    Adjusting to COVID-19 comes naturally for Cal Guard&rsquo;s Cyber Protection Team 171

