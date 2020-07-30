F-35 Lighting II Night Flying

An F-35A Lightning II flies through the sky at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 30, 2020. The F-35’s engine produces 43,000 pounds of thrust and consists of a three-stage fan, a six-stage compressor, an annular combustor, a single-stage high-pressure turbine, and a two-stage low-pressure turbine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille)

