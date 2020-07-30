An F-35A Lightning II flies through the sky at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 30, 2020. The F-35’s engine produces 43,000 pounds of thrust and consists of a three-stage fan, a six-stage compressor, an annular combustor, a single-stage high-pressure turbine, and a two-stage low-pressure turbine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2020 11:20
|Photo ID:
|6297063
|VIRIN:
|200730-F-FG548-2235
|Resolution:
|5666x3777
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-35 Lighting II Night Flying [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Heather Leveille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT