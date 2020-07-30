Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Lighting II Night Flying [Image 4 of 6]

    F-35 Lighting II Night Flying

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyle Alverez, 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, stands by during a preflight inspection at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 30, 2020. Crew chiefs ensure the aircraft is ready to fly at a moment’s notice so pilots can safely and effectively complete their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2020
    VIRIN: 200730-F-FG548-2086
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 Lighting II Night Flying [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Heather Leveille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

