    F-35 Lighting II Night Flying [Image 5 of 6]

    F-35 Lighting II Night Flying

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-35A Lightning II takes off at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 30, 2020. Electro-Optical Distributed Aperture System provides pilots with situational awareness in a sphere around the aircraft for enhanced missile warning, aircraft warning, and day/night pilot vision. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2020
    VIRIN: 200730-F-FG548-2213
