F-35 Lighting II Night Flying

An F-35A Lightning II pilot prepares for a night flight at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 30, 2020. During this iteration of the pilot training syllabus, the night flying portion was stretched later into evening hours than in the past, allowing for more qualifications to be checked off across fewer days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille)

