An F-35A Lightning II pilot prepares for a night flight at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 30, 2020. During this iteration of the pilot training syllabus, the night flying portion was stretched later into evening hours than in the past, allowing for more qualifications to be checked off across fewer days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2020 11:20
|Photo ID:
|6297060
|VIRIN:
|200730-F-FG548-2066
|Resolution:
|4469x2979
|Size:
|742.83 KB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-35 Lighting II Night Flying [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Heather Leveille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT