    48th FW Daily Flying Operations [Image 6 of 6]

    48th FW Daily Flying Operations

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, perform pre-flight inspections at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 4, 2020. 48th AMXS maintainers keep aircraft in optimal operating condition by performing scheduled service and repairs and replacing parts when necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th FW Daily Flying Operations [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    Air Force
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    Liberty Wing

