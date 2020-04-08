48th FW Daily Flying Operations

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron, takes off at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 4, 2020. The 492nd FS conducts routine training to ensure the Liberty Wing brings unique air combat capabilities to the fight when called upon by U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

