A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, flies over Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 5, 2020. The F-15E Strike Eagle is an all-weather, extremely maneuverable tactical fighter that allows the Liberty Wing to bring unique air combat capabilities to the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
|08.05.2020
|08.05.2020 07:50
|6296695
|200805-F-PW483-0056
|5265x3696
|10.13 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
This work, 48th FW Daily Flying Operations [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
