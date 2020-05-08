Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th FW Daily Flying Operations [Image 3 of 6]

    48th FW Daily Flying Operations

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, flies over Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 5, 2020. The F-15E Strike Eagle is an all-weather, extremely maneuverable tactical fighter that allows the Liberty Wing to bring unique air combat capabilities to the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 07:50
    Photo ID: 6296695
    VIRIN: 200805-F-PW483-0056
    Resolution: 5265x3696
    Size: 10.13 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th FW Daily Flying Operations [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    Air Force
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    Liberty Wing

