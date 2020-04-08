Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    48th FW Daily Flying Operations [Image 1 of 6]

    48th FW Daily Flying Operations

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, takes off at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 4, 2020. The 493rd FS conducts routine training to ensure the Liberty Wing brings unique air combat capabilities to the fight when called upon by U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 07:50
    Photo ID: 6296693
    VIRIN: 200804-F-PW483-0147
    Resolution: 3306x2206
    Size: 6.62 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th FW Daily Flying Operations [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    48th FW Daily Flying Operations
    48th FW Daily Flying Operations
    48th FW Daily Flying Operations
    48th FW Daily Flying Operations
    48th FW Daily Flying Operations
    48th FW Daily Flying Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    Air Force
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    Liberty Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT