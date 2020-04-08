48th FW Daily Flying Operations

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, takes off at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 4, 2020. The 493rd FS conducts routine training to ensure the Liberty Wing brings unique air combat capabilities to the fight when called upon by U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

