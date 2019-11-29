Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFA raises money for breast cancer awareness

    AVIANO, ITALY

    11.29.2019

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Robert Perricone, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron assistant chief of health and safety (left), Salvatore Brunno, Volunteer Association of Aviano president (middle), and Fabrizio La Marca, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter (right), hold a check while posing for a photo in Aviano, Italy, Nov. 29, 2019. The Aviano Firefighter Association sold custom shirts and hoodies to raise money for breast cancer awareness. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2019
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 07:20
    Location: AVIANO, IT 
    This work, AFA raises money for breast cancer awareness [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire
    USAFE
    Aviano
    USAF
    31FW
    31CES

