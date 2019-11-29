Tech. Sgt. Robert Perricone, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron assistant chief of health and safety (left), Salvatore Brunno, Volunteer Association of Aviano president (middle), and Fabrizio La Marca, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter (right), hold a check while posing for a photo in Aviano, Italy, Nov. 29, 2019. The Aviano Firefighter Association sold custom shirts and hoodies to raise money for breast cancer awareness. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2019 Date Posted: 08.05.2020 07:20 Photo ID: 6296686 VIRIN: 191129-F-HQ196-262 Resolution: 1280x960 Size: 267.84 KB Location: AVIANO, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFA raises money for breast cancer awareness [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.