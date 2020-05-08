AFA raises money for breast cancer awareness

Last October, the Aviano Firefighters Association sold their annual custom-made breast cancer awareness shirts and hoodies to raise money for breast cancer awareness month.

“The AFA wanted to help the local community in any way and firefighters all around the U.S. always try to raise money during October for breast cancer awareness,” said Master Sgt. Robert Perricone, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron assistant chief of health and safety.

The pink Aviano Fire Department shirts and hoodies were sold around base and the local community to help raise money that was donated to the “Breast Unit” of the Centro di Riferimento Oncologico, a local hospital.

“CRO is one of the most important centers for cancer research and treatment in Europe and the results of the treatments made by this Breast Unit stand out,” said Fabrizio La Marca, 31st CES Aviano fire emergency services captain.

Part of the money donated, went to improving and upgrading patient relaxation areas and the library at the hospital in an effort to further boost morale of the patients.

“Donations in any form, even a few pennies, can help to improve the quality of life of those who have the misfortune of struggling against a very bad disease,” said La Marca.

On top of donations that go toward the CRO’s “Breast Unit,” this donation also helps bond the 31st CES with the local community.

“We just wanted to give back to our host nation community and be able to help in any way,” said Perricone. “We are going to try and do it again this year and raise money for our local community.”

The AFA will be making new shirts and hoodies this October in an effort to raise more money for the hospital.

“I would like to thank the Aviano Fire Department family for support in this initiative,” said La Marca. “I think we are building a better relationship with the hospital and the community with every event we do and I can’t wait to start organizing for the Aviano in Rosa Walk 2020, which will take place on October 11th.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2020 Date Posted: 08.05.2020 07:20 Story ID: 375298 Location: AVIANO, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFA raises money for breast cancer awareness, by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.