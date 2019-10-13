Members of the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron participate in a breast cancer awareness event in the Aviano Square, Italy, Oct. 13, 2019. The Aviano Firefighter Association sold shirts and hoodies to donate money to a local hospital for breast cancer awareness month. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2020 07:20
|Photo ID:
|6296685
|VIRIN:
|191013-F-HQ196-197
|Resolution:
|960x640
|Size:
|111.15 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFA raises money for breast cancer awareness [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFA raises money for breast cancer awareness
LEAVE A COMMENT