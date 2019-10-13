Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFA raises money for breast cancer awareness

    AVIANO, ITALY

    10.13.2019

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron pose for a photo in the Aviano Square, Italy, Oct. 13, 2019. The 31st CES trains and prepares combat ready Airmen and equipment to support the combatant commander and Air Expeditionary Force taskings. (Courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFA raises money for breast cancer awareness [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

