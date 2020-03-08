Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379 EFSS operates COVID-19 transient town [Image 5 of 5]

    379 EFSS operates COVID-19 transient town

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QATAR

    08.03.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Two transient service members staying at Transient Town review their flight information before leaving, Aug. 4, 2020, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. On average, the 379th EFSS processes roughly 500 people through T-Town weekly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2020
