Two transient service members staying at Transient Town review their flight information before leaving, Aug. 4, 2020, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. On average, the 379th EFSS processes roughly 500 people through T-Town weekly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)
08.03.2020
08.05.2020
|6296619
|200803-F-MI569-0038
|6016x4016
|8.72 MB
AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR
|2
|0
|0
379 EFSS operates COVID-19 transient town
