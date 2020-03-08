379 EFSS operates COVID-19 transient town

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Phillip Martin, 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of Transient Town, unloads supplies from a van, Aug. 4, 2020, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Also known as “T-Town,” Transient Town is the sequestered operations established to bed-down all inbound and outbound personnel transiting through Al Udeid, which restricts and limits the movement of personnel to T-Town, the dining facility, and the passenger terminal through the support of the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)

