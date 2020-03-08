Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379 EFSS operates COVID-19 transient town [Image 4 of 5]

    379 EFSS operates COVID-19 transient town

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QATAR

    08.03.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Phillip Martin, 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of Transient Town, assists a transient service member, Aug. 4, 2020, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. On average, the 379th EFSS processes roughly 500 people through T-Town weekly. The Al Udeid Transient Town was established in accordance with Department of Defense and U.S. Air Force policy that requires military installations, property, and personnel and other individuals working or residing on military installations be protected under applicable legal authorities against communicable diseases associated with biological warfare, terrorism, or other public health emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 03:23
    Photo ID: 6296618
    VIRIN: 200803-F-MI569-0033
    Resolution: 4711x3263
    Size: 5.84 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379 EFSS operates COVID-19 transient town [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    379 EFSS operates COVID-19 transient town

    TAGS

    Qatar
    Airmen
    USAF
    AUAB
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID
    Al Udeid Air Base: Al Udeid

