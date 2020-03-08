U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Phillip Martin, 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of Transient Town, assists a transient service member, Aug. 4, 2020, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. On average, the 379th EFSS processes roughly 500 people through T-Town weekly. The Al Udeid Transient Town was established in accordance with Department of Defense and U.S. Air Force policy that requires military installations, property, and personnel and other individuals working or residing on military installations be protected under applicable legal authorities against communicable diseases associated with biological warfare, terrorism, or other public health emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2020 Date Posted: 08.05.2020 03:23 Photo ID: 6296618 VIRIN: 200803-F-MI569-0033 Resolution: 4711x3263 Size: 5.84 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 379 EFSS operates COVID-19 transient town [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.