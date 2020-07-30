379 EFSS operates COVID-19 transient town

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Phillip Martin, 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of Transient Town and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Garst, 379th EFSS Transient Town augmentee, unload used linens from Transient Town, July 31, 2020, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. All transient personnel passing through Al Udeid – to include all transient aircrew requiring crew rest, military working dog handlers and their working dogs, civilians, contractors, and all military service members are required to stay in T-town. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)

