    379 EFSS operates COVID-19 transient town [Image 2 of 5]

    379 EFSS operates COVID-19 transient town

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QATAR

    07.30.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Phillip Martin, 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of Transient Town and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Garst, 379th EFSS Transient Town augmentee, unload used linens from Transient Town, July 31, 2020, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. All transient personnel passing through Al Udeid – to include all transient aircrew requiring crew rest, military working dog handlers and their working dogs, civilians, contractors, and all military service members are required to stay in T-town. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 03:23
    Photo ID: 6296616
    VIRIN: 200730-F-MI569-0027
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379 EFSS operates COVID-19 transient town [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    379 EFSS operates COVID-19 transient town

