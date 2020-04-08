Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Flight Ops [Image 9 of 12]

    Flight Ops

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Sprears 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    A Sailor assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department signals “move back” to an E-2D Tracer, attached to the "Greyhawks" of Airbourne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 120, on Ford's flight deck during flight operations Aug. 04, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aimee Ford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 01:30
    Photo ID: 6296537
    VIRIN: 200804-N-VG565-0026
    Resolution: 2858x1905
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 7
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Ops [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 William Sprears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aerial
    Aerial
    Aerial
    Aerial
    Aerial
    Aerial
    Aerial
    Aerial
    Flight Ops
    Flight Ops
    Flight Ops
    Flight Ops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    Sailors
    US Navy
    GRF
    First In Class
    Integrity at the Helm
    Forged by the Sea
    Warship 78

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT