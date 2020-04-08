A E-2C Hawkeye attached to the “Greyhawks” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 120, launches from Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck during flight operations Aug. 04, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2020 01:30
|Photo ID:
|6296536
|VIRIN:
|200804-N-OH637-1381
|Resolution:
|4943x3295
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|7
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aerial [Image 12 of 12], by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
