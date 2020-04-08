An E-2D Tracer, attached to the "Greyhawks" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 120, approaches USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck during flight operations Aug. 04, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aimee Ford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2020 Date Posted: 08.05.2020 01:31 Photo ID: 6296539 VIRIN: 200804-N-VG565-0017 Resolution: 3561x2374 Size: 2.77 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 7 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Ops [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 William Sprears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.