A C-2A Greyhound attached to the “Greyhawks” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 120, performs a touch and go from Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck during flight operations Aug. 04, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2020 Date Posted: 08.05.2020 01:30 Photo ID: 6296535 VIRIN: 200804-N-OH637-1401 Resolution: 4895x2753 Size: 1.22 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 7 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aerial [Image 12 of 12], by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.