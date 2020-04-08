NSA Naples Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Sailors assigned to U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy, perform the passing of the flag during a change of command ceremony in which Capt. James W. Stewart received command from Capt. Todd Abrahamson in the hangar onboard NSA Naples, Aug. 4, 2020. During the ceremony, Abrahamson retired after 28 years of faithful service. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

