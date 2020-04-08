Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Naples Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    NSA Naples Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    NAPLES, ITALY

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Donavan K Patubo 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    Capt. Todd A. Abrahamson, the departing commanding officer of U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy, speaks during a change of command ceremony in the hangar onboard NSA Naples, Aug. 4, 2020. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Naples Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

