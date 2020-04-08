Capt. Todd A. Abrahamson, the departing commanding officer of U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy, speaks during a change of command ceremony in the hangar onboard NSA Naples, Aug. 4, 2020. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2020 Date Posted: 08.04.2020 11:17 Photo ID: 6295829 VIRIN: 200804-N-HP061-1037 Resolution: 4062x2708 Size: 862.61 KB Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Naples Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.