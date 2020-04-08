NSA Naples Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Capt. Todd A. Abrahamson, departing commanding officer of U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy, salutes Rear Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, during a change of command ceremony in the hangar onboard NSA Naples, Aug. 4, 2020. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

