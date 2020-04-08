NSA Naples Holds Change of Command Ceremony

NAPLES, Italy – Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples held a change of command ceremony in the hangar onboard Capodichino, Aug. 4.

Capt. Todd "Jack" Abrahamson was relieved by Capt. James “J-Stew” Stewart as commanding officer of NSA Naples.

Guest speaker Rear Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, praised the achievements of NSA Naples and its personnel under Abrahamson’s leadership.

"Despite the challenges presented by the complexity of this base, Jack Abrahamson has done great things for Team Naples during his time here,” said Gray. “From community engagement, to supporting tenant commands and visiting units, to morale and the health and well-being of our force, Naval Support Activity Naples, under Jack Abrahamson’s leadership, has continually and consistently answered our nation’s call with dedication, a sense of urgency and a positive can-do attitude."

During his speech, Abrahamson thanked and credited the personnel onboard NSA Naples with his success during his three years onboard.

"We are fortunate that we get to live in Italy, a host nation of our partners and allies. This incredible team, made up of Italians, civilians and our U.S. Navy personnel, is exceptionally unique. It has been a true joy to lead and work alongside each and every one of you, and we could not have accomplished anything without the teamwork we enjoy onboard this installation.”

Abrahamson assumed command of NSA Naples in August 2017 and led the NSA Naples Operations department’s support of 3,258 air terminal flight evolutions involving the movement of 4.9 million pounds of cargo and the transit of 34,550 passengers and multiple distinguished visitors. Additionally, he led his Public Works department in significant risk to mission reductions on the operational base platform, including the execution of significant fire protection distribution repairs, a base wide fire alarm reporting system, multiple roof replacements, and repairs to air terminal and administration facilities. He drove significant improvements in energy resiliency, winning the Secretary of the Navy Gold Energy Award each year and the Regional Building Energy Manager of the Year award.

Abrahamson also demonstrated success when the NSA Naples Security department received an "outstanding" score of 96% during the 2019 Final Evaluation Problem (FEP) inspection, the highest score ever received within the entire Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) enterprise, and when the installation Emergency Operations Center received a FEP readiness score of 94.7%, the third-highest score within the CNIC enterprise. He also led the charge to ensure the resumption of in port, pier-side helicopter flight deck operations onboard USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) after more than a decade without this capability, and developed a Joint Base Defense Plan with the Italian Air Force for the first time in the installation’s history.

“Providing support to NATO, 6th Fleet, afloat units in the Mediterranean, our 55 tenant commands and over 10,000 personnel is no easy feat,” said Abrahamson. “It requires a lot of coordination, flexibility, patience and respect. Fortunately, the team here at NSA Naples is a cohesive unit of professionals dedicated to naval service. I couldn’t be more proud.”

Abrahamson previously served as a Blue Angel and flew the right wing position (#2) during the 2002 and 2003 show seasons. He also commanded Fleet Area Control Surveillance Facility from May 2010 to July 2012, served as the air officer aboard USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in 2012, and served as the executive assistant to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs at the Pentagon from December 2014 to January 2017. Abrahamson has accumulated more than 3,600 flight hours and over 500 carrier arrested landings. Abrahamson is a native of Santa Monica, California, and was commissioned in 1992 through Navy ROTC after receiving a degree in political science from UCLA. He was designated as a naval aviator in 1995.

Abrahamson now retires and moves to Washington, D.C., with his wife, Christine, and son, Luke.

Stewart, the new commanding officer, arrived in Naples after serving as the force inspector general for Commander, Naval Special Warfare, and previously serving as the commanding officer of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 15 and the deputy force readiness officer for Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. Stewart is a native of Suquamish, Washington, and was commissioned in 1997 through the Navy ROTC program after graduating from Seattle University with a degree in nursing. He was designated as a staff nurse. In 2000, Stewart re-designated to naval aviation and earned his wings as a naval aviator in August 2001.

“I am extremely humbled and honored to lead such an outstanding team on this incredible installation,” said Stewart. “I am excited to see what we can accomplish moving forward.”

NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia.

