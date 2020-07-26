Nimitz CSG Sailor Signals F/A-18E to Launch

200726-N-BC190-1116 ARABIAN SEA (July 26, 2020) Lt. Amy Blades-Langjahr, from Casper, Wyo., signals an F/A-18E Super Hornet, from the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137, to launch off from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sarah Christoph/Released)

