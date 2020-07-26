Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz CSG Sailor Monitors Flight Deck Landing Area [Image 3 of 4]

    Nimitz CSG Sailor Monitors Flight Deck Landing Area

    ARABIAN SEA

    07.26.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sarah Christoph 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    200726-N-BC190-1247 ARABIAN SEA (July 26, 2020) Lt. Amy Blades-Langjahr, from Casper, Wyo., monitors the landing area on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sarah Christoph/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2020
    Date Posted: 08.03.2020 03:47
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
