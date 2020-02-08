200802-N-NH257-2176 ARABIAN SEA (August 2, 2020) Aircraft shooter Lt. Amy Blades-Langjahr, from Casper, Wyo., coordinates a covey launch on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2020 Date Posted: 08.03.2020 03:48 Photo ID: 6294143 VIRIN: 200802-N-NH257-2176 Resolution: 6388x3994 Size: 2.41 MB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aircraft Shooter Communicates With Waist Bubble To Coordinate Covey Launch On Flight Deck Aboard Aircraft Carrier USS Nimitz CVN 68 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.