    Aircraft Shooter Communicates With Waist Bubble To Coordinate Covey Launch On Flight Deck Aboard Aircraft Carrier USS Nimitz CVN 68

    Aircraft Shooter Communicates With Waist Bubble To Coordinate Covey Launch On Flight Deck Aboard Aircraft Carrier USS Nimitz CVN 68

    ARABIAN SEA

    08.02.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    200802-N-NH257-2176 ARABIAN SEA (August 2, 2020) Aircraft shooter Lt. Amy Blades-Langjahr, from Casper, Wyo., coordinates a covey launch on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2020
    Date Posted: 08.03.2020 03:48
    VIRIN: 200802-N-NH257-2176
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Aircraft Shooter Communicates With Waist Bubble To Coordinate Covey Launch On Flight Deck Aboard Aircraft Carrier USS Nimitz CVN 68
