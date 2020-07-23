48th Fighter Wing daily operations

Staff Sgt. Adam Morehead, a crew chief assigned to the 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit, completes routine conformal fuel tank removal service on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 24, 2020. Crew chiefs ensure that the aircraft in their care are ready to fly at a moment’s notice so that pilots can safely and effectively complete their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

Date Taken: 07.23.2020
Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB