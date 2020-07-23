Staff Sgt. Adam Morehead, a crew chief assigned to the 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit, completes routine conformal fuel tank removal service on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 24, 2020. Crew chiefs ensure that the aircraft in their care are ready to fly at a moment’s notice so that pilots can safely and effectively complete their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2020 10:46
|Photo ID:
|6289790
|VIRIN:
|200723-F-PW483-0177
|Resolution:
|5562x4449
|Size:
|13.08 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 48th Fighter Wing daily operations [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
