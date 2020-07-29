Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th Fighter Wing daily operations [Image 6 of 9]

    48th Fighter Wing daily operations

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.29.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 29, 2020. The 493rd FS conducts routine training to ensure the Liberty Wing brings unique air combat capabilities to the fight when called upon by U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2020
    Date Posted: 07.29.2020 10:46
    Photo ID: 6289788
    VIRIN: 200729-F-PW483-0047
    Resolution: 5806x3845
    Size: 11.09 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th Fighter Wing daily operations [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

