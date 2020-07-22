48th Fighter Wing daily operations

Airman 1st Class Felicity Roldan, an avionics apprentice assigned to the 494th Aircraft Maintenance Unit tightens fasteners on an F-15E Strike Eagle engine bay panel at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 24, 2020. AMXS Airmen keep aircraft in optimal operating condition by performing scheduled maintenance and repairs and replacing parts when necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

Date Taken: 07.22.2020
Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB