Airman 1st Class Wyatt Cresswell, a crew chief assigned to the 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit, marshalls an F-15E Strike Eagle onto the taxiway at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 23, 2020. Crew chiefs ensure that the aircraft in their care are ready to fly at a moment’s notice so that pilots can safely and effectively complete their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2020 10:46
|Photo ID:
|6289785
|VIRIN:
|200723-F-PW483-0102
|Resolution:
|5080x4064
|Size:
|10.36 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
This work, 48th Fighter Wing daily operations [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
