48th Fighter Wing daily operations

Airman 1st Class Wyatt Cresswell, a crew chief assigned to the 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit, marshalls an F-15E Strike Eagle onto the taxiway at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 23, 2020. Crew chiefs ensure that the aircraft in their care are ready to fly at a moment’s notice so that pilots can safely and effectively complete their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

