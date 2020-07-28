Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany Change of Charge [Image 2 of 2]

    ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2020

    ALBANY, Ga. (July 28, 2020) – Cmdr. Jeremy Pyles, officer in charge of Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Albany, is presented with the Meritorious Service Medal certificate by Capt. Teresa Allen, Naval Hospital Jacksonville commander and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville commanding officer. The award was given for Pyles’ outstanding meritorious service in performance of his duties as OIC from January 2017 to July 2020. (U.S. military photo by Re-Essa Buckels, Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany/Released).

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Albany

