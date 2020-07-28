Leadership changes hands at Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Albany

Courtesy Photo | ALBANY, Ga. (July 28, 2020) – Cmdr. Jeremy Pyles, officer in charge of Naval Branch...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | ALBANY, Ga. (July 28, 2020) – Cmdr. Jeremy Pyles, officer in charge of Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Albany, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Capt. Teresa Allen, Naval Hospital Jacksonville commander and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville commanding officer. The award was given for Pyles’ outstanding meritorious service in performance of his duties as OIC from January 2017 to July 2020. (U.S. military photo by Re-Essa Buckels, Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany/Released). see less | View Image Page

Cmdr. Jeremy Pyles relinquished charge of Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Albany during an award ceremony at the clinic (aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany) on July 28.



Capt. Teresa Allen, Naval Hospital Jacksonville commander and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville commanding officer, presented Pyles with the Meritorious Service Medal for outstanding meritorious service in performance of his duties as OIC.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony included face coverings, social distancing, and a limited number of participants.



Pyles, a Medical Service Corps officer and native of Bradenton, Florida, served as the clinic’s officer in charge (OIC) from January 2017 to July 2020. Prior to that, he served as director for administration at Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton.



Under Pyles’ leadership, the clinic’s 44 staff: delivered care to 1,000 enrolled patients, provided occupational medicine and industrial hygiene services for 5,000 federal employees and contractors, attained operational dental readiness of 99 percent, met preventive health goals outlined by the National Committee on Quality Assurance (in its HEDIS measures), established physical therapy services through the clinic’s collaboration with the Veterans Health Administration (reducing productivity lost to travel time by 25 percent), earned The Gold Seal of Approval® and Primary Care Medical Home certification from The Joint Commission (the nation’s largest and oldest accrediting body in health care), achieved three Navy Surgeon General's Health Promotion and Wellness “Blue H” Awards (for excellence in clinical primary prevention, community health promotion, and medical staff health), provided medical support to 12,000 evacuees (from Naval Air Station Pensacola and Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island) during hurricanes, and acted quickly to prevent the loss of more than $500,000 in medications and vaccines after a power loss caused by a devastating tornado.



Pyles also led the clinic during its transition to the Defense Health Agency and the establishment of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Albany.



Pyles reports next to Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, located in North Chicago, as director for administration.



The incoming OIC, Lt. Cmdr. Carlos Linomontes (currently serving as director of clinical support services at Naval Health Clinic Charleston), is scheduled to assume his duties in mid-August. Lt. Kendra Foreman, senior nurse, will serve as interim OIC.



As the Jacksonville Market, Naval Hospital Jacksonville and its five branch health clinics (including NBHC Albany) serve 163,000 active duty, active duty family members, and retired service members, with about 75,000 patients who are enrolled with a primary care manager. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville (and its five units, including NMRTU Albany) ensures warfighters’ medical readiness to deploy and clinicians’ readiness to save lives. To find out more, visit www.tricare.mil/MTF/jacksonville.