Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany Change of Charge

ALBANY, Ga. (July 28, 2020) – Cmdr. Jeremy Pyles, officer in charge of Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Albany, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Capt. Teresa Allen, Naval Hospital Jacksonville commander and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville commanding officer. The award was given for Pyles’ outstanding meritorious service in performance of his duties as OIC from January 2017 to July 2020. (U.S. military photo by Re-Essa Buckels, Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany/Released).

