U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Colin Meyers, a 354th Maintenance Group Air Force Repair Enhancement Program (AFREP) technician, works on a circuit card at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 21, 2020. The Eielson AFREP flight is a four-man team charged with finding ways to repair equipment and parts with the exception of medical equipment and live munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2020 Date Posted: 07.28.2020 14:56 Photo ID: 6289030 VIRIN: 200721-F-HJ760-1026 Resolution: 6063x4046 Size: 1.07 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFREP: Eielson’s jack-of-all-trades [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.