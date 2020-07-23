U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anthony Klindworth, a 354th Maintenance Group Air Force Repair Enhancement Program technician, analyzes the contents inside a bag at the Eielson Community Center on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 23, 2020. Equipment and parts repaired by AFREP saves the base the cost of replacement or having to outsource maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)
This work, AFREP: Eielson’s jack-of-all-trades [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFREP: Eielson’s jack-of-all-trades
