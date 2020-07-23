Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFREP: Eielson's jack-of-all-trades

    AFREP: Eielson’s jack-of-all-trades

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Guerrisky 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anthony Klindworth, a 354th Maintenance Group Air Force Repair Enhancement Program technician, analyzes the contents inside a bag at the Eielson Community Center on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 23, 2020. Equipment and parts repaired by AFREP saves the base the cost of replacement or having to outsource maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 14:56
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    This work, AFREP: Eielson's jack-of-all-trades, by A1C Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFREP: Eielson&rsquo;s jack-of-all-trades

    U.S. Air Force
    Eielson Air Force Base
    354th Fighter Wing

